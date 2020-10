PCB announce squads for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the squads for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament.

According to a press release by the cricket board, the defending champions Southern Punjab will be led by Zain Abbas while Northern will be captained by Umair Masood.

Former Pakistan U19 captain Azeem Ghumman has been named the captain of Balochistan whereas wicketkeeper-batsman Saifullah Bangash and Mohammad Saad will be the frontmen of Sindh and Central Punjab respectively. Mehran Ibrahim will lead the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side.

The participating teams are staying at a hotel in Karachi, which hosts the entire tournament.

The matches, in accordance with the safety measures against the coronavirus, will be played behind the closed doors across four venues namely KCCA Stadium, NBP Sports Complex, State Bank Stadium and TMC Cricket Ground

The tournament gets underway on October 18 as Balochistan take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the State Bank Stadium whereas Central Punjab play Sindh at the KCCA Stadium.

TMC Ground play host to the fixture between Southern Punjab and Northern.

Squads

Balochistan – Azeem Ghumman (captain), Akbar-Ur-Rehman (vice-captain), Ali Waqas, Awais Zia, Gohar Faiz, Gulraiz Sadaf (wicketkeeper), Hidayat Ullah, Hayat Ullah, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Talha, Najeebullah, Shehbaz Khan, Shehzad Tareen, Taimur Khan and Usama Mir.

Central Punjab – Mohammad Saad (captain), Waqas Maqsood (vice-captain), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Aitizaz Habibullah, Ali Shan, Anas Mahmood, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Farhan Khan (wicketkeeper), Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Afzal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Imran Dogar, Nisar Ahmed, Qasim Akram and Zubair Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Mehran Ibrahim (captain), Zohaib Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asad Afridi, Asif Afridi, Irfan Ullah Shah, Mohamamd Amir Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Naeem Snr, Mohammad Sarwar, Musaddiq Ahmed and Waqar Ahmed.

Northern – Umair Masood (captain, wicketkeeper), Umar Waheed (vice-captain), Ammad Butt, Athar Mehmood, Farzan Raja, Jamal Anwar, Kashif Iqbal, Munir Riaz, Nihal Mansoor, Raza Hasan, Shadab Majeed, Shiraz Khan, Shoaib Minhas, Taimur Sultan, Zaid Alam and Ziad Khan.

Sindh – Saifullah Bangash (captain, wicketkeeper), Jahid Ali (vice-captain), Adeel Malik, Aamer Ali, Ammad Alam, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Fahad Iqbal, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Umar, Saad Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shehzar Mohammad, Tariq Khan and Waleed Ahmed.

Southern Punjab – Zain Abbas (captain), Mohammad Imran (vice-captain), Ali Shafiq, Ali Usman, Anas Mustafa, Dilbar Hussain, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Rameez, Mohammad Umair, Mukhtar Ahmed, Salhuddin, Salman Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Waqar Hussain (wicketkeeper) and Zia-ul-Haq.