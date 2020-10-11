Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

PCB shifts Zimbabwe T20I series from Rawalpindi to Lahore

Posted: Oct 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PCB shifts Zimbabwe T20I series from Rawalpindi to Lahore

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday has announced that the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe will now be played in Lahore instead of Rawalpindi.

 According to the previous schedule, the 20-over games were to be played in Rawalpindi whereas Multan was set to host the three 50-over fixture against The Chevrons.

 However, the PCB, in its revised schedule announced on Sunday, mentioned that Rawalpindi would now host the ODI series whereas the T20I series will be contested in Lahore.

 ESPNcricinfo, in its report, had claimed that the ODI series was shifted from Multan to Lahore due to logistical reasons.

RELATED STORIES

