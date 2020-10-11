PCB shifts Zimbabwe T20I series from Rawalpindi to Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday has announced that the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe will now be played in Lahore instead of Rawalpindi.

According to the previous schedule, the 20-over games were to be played in Rawalpindi whereas Multan was set to host the three 50-over fixture against The Chevrons.

Pakistan will launch its bid to qualify directly for the @cricketworldcup 2023 by taking on @ZimCricketv in the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches in Rawalpindi on 30 October, 1 and 3 November.https://t.co/l0OyELLccG pic.twitter.com/w7H9buMkgs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 11, 2020

However, the PCB, in its revised schedule announced on Sunday, mentioned that Rawalpindi would now host the ODI series whereas the T20I series will be contested in Lahore.

ESPNcricinfo, in its report, had claimed that the ODI series was shifted from Multan to Lahore due to logistical reasons.