Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

PCB shifts Zimbabwe T20I series from Lahore to Rawalpindi

Posted: Oct 23, 2020
Posted: Oct 23, 2020
PCB shifts Zimbabwe T20I series from Lahore to Rawalpindi

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced that the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe has been shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

The cricket board, in a press release, stated that the decision to move the 20-over matches has been taken due to smog conditions in the provincial capital.

PCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan stated that the board was not willing to risk the health and wellbeing of its players.

“The early onset of hazardous pollution and subsequent poor air quality meant that the risk to keep matches in Lahore at this stage was too great,” the PCB CEO was quoted saying in the press release. “An early decision was made to ensure logistical challenges could be dealt with sooner rather than later. We cannot and will not compromise on the health and wellbeing of the players or officials.”

He added that the decision to shift the games was not taken lightly.

The remaining knockout fixtures of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have also been moved from Lahore to Karachi.

However, the dates for the matches remain unchanged.

The PCB CEO thanked Zimbabwe Cricket for supporting their decision. “We also want to thank the federal and provincial governments, as well as law enforcing agencies for their understanding and continued support.”

