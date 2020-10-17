Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB reprimands players, coaching staff for violating safety protocols

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PCB reprimands players, coaching staff for violating safety protocols

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a warning to several players and staff members for breaching the coronavirus safety bubble during the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Sources close to the matter confirmed Samaa Digital that at least 12 players and staff members broke the bio-secure bubble last week. Those included nine players and three support staff members.

Three players each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh along with two from Balochistan and one from Central Punjab have reportedly breached the coronavirus safety protocol.

The PCB, in its statement, it has taken action against those involved and reminded them of the repercussion they could face in the future.

“The PCB is disturbed and disappointed that some senior players and officials have breached the bio-secure bubble during the National T20 Cup,” PCB’s Director of High Performance Nadeem Khan was quoted saying in a statement. “In doing so, they have put at risk the integrity of the tournament and, health and safety of their colleagues.”

PCB stated that their actions were unacceptable and they will be expelled from the ongoing and future tournament if found repeating their action again.

“I expect the players and officials to show responsibility as the world is watching and international cricket is standing at our doorsteps. Their irresponsible actions can put into jeopardy all the efforts of the PCB in organising and inviting sides during these challenging Covid-19 times.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket National T20 Cup Pakistan PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, National T20 Cup, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Board, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Central Punjab
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
Zimbabwe announce 20-member squad for Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe announce 20-member squad for Pakistan tour
National T20 Cup: Danish's heroics help Sindh triumph over KP
National T20 Cup: Danish’s heroics help Sindh triumph over KP
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.