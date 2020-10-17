PCB reprimands players, coaching staff for violating safety protocols

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a warning to several players and staff members for breaching the coronavirus safety bubble during the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Sources close to the matter confirmed Samaa Digital that at least 12 players and staff members broke the bio-secure bubble last week. Those included nine players and three support staff members.

Three players each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh along with two from Balochistan and one from Central Punjab have reportedly breached the coronavirus safety protocol.

The PCB, in its statement, it has taken action against those involved and reminded them of the repercussion they could face in the future.

“The PCB is disturbed and disappointed that some senior players and officials have breached the bio-secure bubble during the National T20 Cup,” PCB’s Director of High Performance Nadeem Khan was quoted saying in a statement. “In doing so, they have put at risk the integrity of the tournament and, health and safety of their colleagues.”

PCB stated that their actions were unacceptable and they will be expelled from the ongoing and future tournament if found repeating their action again.

“I expect the players and officials to show responsibility as the world is watching and international cricket is standing at our doorsteps. Their irresponsible actions can put into jeopardy all the efforts of the PCB in organising and inviting sides during these challenging Covid-19 times.”