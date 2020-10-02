PCB, PSL teams agree on out of court settlement

Parties to meet on October 7 to discuss tournament's financial model

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) financial model case came to an abrupt end after the six franchises withdrew their petition against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The franchises, in a collective petition filed earlier, claimed that the country’s premier T20 competition is making the PCB richer whereas the franchises are suffering losses every season.

They pleaded with the court to direct the cricket governing body to address their grievances and revise the model according to the mandate and make it financially feasible.

However, the two parties have agreed to settle the matter out of court on Thursday.

A meeting between the PCB and the owners of the six franchises

— Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Karachi

Kings and Lahore Qalandars — has been called on October 7 to discuss the matter.

“The cricket board has always tried to talk to the franchise owners regarding the matter,” a PCB lawyer said. “Our offer remain standing before and our stance will not change when the matter is settled.”

Moreover, the PSL teams have assured that they will pay their dues by October 9.

PSL model under question

The financial model of the PSL has come under question since the inaugural edition took place in 2016.

So far, the sides are unable to break even whereas the inclusion of the sixth team — Multan Sultans — decreased everyone’s share from the revenue pool.

The PCB had earlier claimed that the participating teams would be able to break even when the tournament is fully staged in the country as it will be less expensive than organising it in the United Arab Emirates.

The 2020 edition was organised entirely in Pakistan for the first time in its history but it was halted before the playoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament is scheduled to resume behind closed doors from November 14 and the sides have expressed that their share of profits will be affected even further.

