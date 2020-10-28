PCB confirms Shadab Khan to miss first Pakistan-Zimbabwe ODI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that star all-rounder Shadab Khan will miss the first ODI of three-match against Zimbabwe.

The opening 50-over match between Pakistan and the Chevrons will be played on October 30 in Rawalpindi.

The PCB confirmed on Wednesday that Shadab will miss the series opener against the team from Africa due to stiffness in his left upper-leg.

The star all-rounder has reportedly suffered the injury during the first intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on 23 October.

The news will be a major setback for Babar Azam-led unit where Shadab was appointed as the vice-captain.

The 22-year-old has represented Pakistan in 43 ODIs where he has 59 wickets and has also managed to register 337 runs with the bat in hand.