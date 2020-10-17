PCB chairman upbeat about England’s potential tour of Pakistan

Ehsan Mani terms it as ‘confidence booster’ for other teams

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has said that England’s possible tour of Pakistan in 2021 will encourage other teams to play in the country.

The chances of the Three Lions' touring Pakistan became bright after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that they were invited for a short limited-overs tour in early 2021.

The ECB has also stated that it remains steadfast in its commitment to bring international cricket back to the South Asian country.

Mani, while speaking to journalists, expressed optimism that the series will go ahead, it will pave way for teams like Australia to visit Pakistan in the near future.

“These are just baby steps but the spillover effects will be huge,” the PCB chief said. “It will boost their confidence. Their 12-13 players take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). So, their comfort level is already high.”

“This tour, which will probably last a week, will do us good as teams like Australia will then be confident enough to play here and England again have to tour Pakistan in 2022. These are just small building blocks that will complete the picture.”