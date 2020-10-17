Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB chairman upbeat about England’s potential tour of Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Ehsan Mani terms it as ‘confidence booster’ for other teams

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Ehsan Mani has said that England’s possible tour of Pakistan in 2021 will

encourage other teams to play in the country.

The chances of the Three Lions' touring Pakistan became bright after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that they were invited for a short limited-overs tour in early 2021.

The ECB has also stated that it remains steadfast in its commitment to bring international cricket back to the South Asian country.

Mani, while speaking to journalists, expressed optimism that the series will go ahead, it will pave way for teams like Australia to visit Pakistan in the near future.

“These are just baby steps but the spillover effects will be huge,” the PCB chief said. “It will boost their confidence. Their 12-13 players take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). So, their comfort level is already high.”

“This tour, which will probably last a week, will do us good as teams like Australia will then be confident enough to play here and England again have to tour Pakistan in 2022. These are just small building blocks that will complete the picture.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket ehsan mani England Pakistan PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani, England, Pakistan vs England, Pakistan vs England 2021, England tour of Pakistan 2021, Pakistan vs England 2021, Pakistan cricket,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
Zimbabwe announce 20-member squad for Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe announce 20-member squad for Pakistan tour
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
National T20 Cup: Danish's heroics help Sindh triumph over KP
National T20 Cup: Danish’s heroics help Sindh triumph over KP
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.