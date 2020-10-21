PCB announces squads for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced squads for the upcoming edition of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy 2020-21 season.

Six regional teams will participate in the event which will begin from October 25 and all matches will be played in Karachi.

Balochistan will be led by Pakistan’s star leg-spinner Yasir Shah who will have the services of Bismillah Khan, Adnan Akmal, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti and Sami Aslam at his disposal.

Defending champions Central Punjab will be led by Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali who will have the services of Saad Nasim, Ahmed Shehzad, Bilal Asif, Hasan Ali and Salman Butt.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be captained by Ahmed Shafiq and he will have the likes of Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari and Adil Amin to help him in the competition.

Nauman Ali will captain the Northern team where he will be accompanied by Zeeshan Malik, Asif Ali, Hammad Azam, Sadaf Hussain and Umar Amin.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead Sindh team in the competition and will have the services of veteran Test batsman Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Khurram Manzoor, Tabish Khan and Mir Hamza.

Southern Punjab will be led by Pakistan’s opening batsman Shan Masood who will be accompanied by Hussian Talat, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti and Mohammad Abbas.

In the opening round fixtures, Balochistan will face KP, Sindh will take on Central Punjab whereas Northern will go up against Southern Punjab.