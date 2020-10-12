PCB announces cash prizes for National U19 One-Day Tournament

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced Rs2 million prize money for the National U19 One-Day Tournament.

The competition gets underway on Tuesday as defending champions Sindh play Balochistan whereas Central Punjab take on Southern Punjab.

Muridke hosts Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the other fixture.

The cricket’s governing body, in its press release, mentioned that the winning side will earn Rs1 million whereas the runners-up will get half of that amount.

The PCB also mentioned that Rs50,000 each will be awarded to the player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and the best wicketkeeper.

The cash prize for the man-of-the-final has been set at Rs20,000.