Pakistan’s taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away

Pakistan’s taekwondo ace Maham Aftab passed away at the age of 26 on Friday.
Aftab was recently diagnosed with brain tumor.
The Vehari-born was the national champion for seven years and she was the first female athlete to win a medal for Pakistan in an international competition.
She represented Pakistan in the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics in Singapore.
Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza, who also serves as the President of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), expressed her condolences on the athlete’s demise.