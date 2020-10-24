Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan’s taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Pakistan’s taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan’s taekwondo ace Maham Aftab passed away at the age of 26 on Friday.

Aftab was recently diagnosed with brain tumor.

The Vehari-born was the national champion for seven years and she was the first female athlete to win a medal for Pakistan in an international competition.  

She represented Pakistan in the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics in Singapore.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza, who also serves as the President of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), expressed her condolences on the athlete’s demise.   

FaceBook WhatsApp
Maham Aftab Pakistan taekwondo
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Taekwondo, Maham Aftab, Brain Tumor, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Maham Aftab taekwondo, Pakistan taekwondo star,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje
Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration
Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration
Pakistan's taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away
Pakistan’s taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.