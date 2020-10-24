Pakistan’s taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away

Pakistan’s taekwondo ace Maham Aftab passed away at the age of 26 on Friday.

Aftab was recently diagnosed with brain tumor.

The Vehari-born was the national champion for seven years and she was the first female athlete to win a medal for Pakistan in an international competition.

She represented Pakistan in the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics in Singapore.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza, who also serves as the President of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), expressed her condolences on the athlete’s demise.