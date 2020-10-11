Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan-Zimbabwe ODI series moved from Multan to Lahore: reports

Posted: Oct 11, 2020
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe has been shifted from Multan to Lahore.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the decision to change the venue has been taken due to logistical reasons.

It was the stated in the report that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the city administration butted heads on the financial outlay as the cricket body believes that it will be less expensive in staging the fixtures in Lahore compared to Multan.

Pakistan will become the second country to host a men’s international series after England. The latter had hosted West Indies, the Green Caps and Australia recently.

RELATED STORIES

