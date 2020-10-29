Pakistan to host bilateral hockey series, Asian tournaments

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brigadier (retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has announced that the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has made commitment to organise bilateral series and regional tournaments in the country.

He made the statements while speaking exclusively with Samaa TV.

“They have made a commitment of sending teams for bilateral series and award hosting rights for regional competitions for junior and senior teams,” Khokhar said. “It will prove to be a stepping stone in reviving the sport in the country. I believe this is a welcoming gesture and all efforts should be made to set a good example.”

He added that a possible Pakistan-India series will do good for the sport’s image. “The two countries are at loggerheads at the moment but it will prove to be beneficial if work is done in this regard.”

The PHF president reiterated that he managed to convince other federations that Pakistan is a safe country to host international tournaments.

“We wanted teams to play in Pakistan and we asked the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to setup events here but there were issues such as issues terrorism and coronavirus which caused fear. However, I managed to empower them by saying that Pakistan has been hosting international sporting events.”

Khokhar added that the PHF will especially invite security delegation to observe all the arrangements made to host international teams.

“It is a normal practice that security delegation arrives to observes the arrangements made before the competition. The AHF and FIH especially were both cautious in wake of the law and order situation in Pakistan. The AHF’s team will take a look at the arrangements made and we will encourage them to observe every single detail so that they can see that there are no problems here.”

“We will ensure the Asian federation that the visiting teams will be provided presidential-level security. After that, we will send a message to all major hockey playing countries such as Japan, China and Korea to tour the country without any hesitation so that we get the opportunity of being the good host as well.”