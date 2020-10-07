Pakistan ready to compete for major titles: Misbah-ul-Haq

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that the current Pakistan team is ready to compete for the major titles.

“I think we are ready to compete with the rest of the world,” he said while talking to Samaa TV. “The way we batted in the T20s in England, scoring more than 190 in two matches against a formidable team in their own conditions is not easy. So I think we are ready to compete with the world now to win a major title.”

Related: Misbah opens up about squad’s announcement date for Zimbabwe series

Talking about the overall composition of the unit, Misbah is of the opinion that teams in the white-ball format already have a lot of youngsters.

“If you look at our white-ball teams, to be very honest, there are too many young players,” he said.

“We don’t have many players in there who are playing for five or seven years and they are supposed to be replaced. I am completely in favour of giving younger players a chance in the national team, but we must understand that no team can succeed without having a balance and that is our priority right now.”