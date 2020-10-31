Pakistan include Haider Ali in squad for second Zimbabwe ODI

Pakistan on Saturday announced the inclusion of young batsman Haider Ali in the squad for the second ODI against Zimbabwe.

The 15-member squad was announced by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Saturday.

Youngster Haider, who scored a half-century on his T20I debut earlier this year, comes in to replace left-handed batsman Haris Sohail who injured himself while scoring 71 in the series opener.

“We have made a change to the 15-member squad which was announced for the series opener,” Misbah was saying in a video on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official Twitter account. “The left-handed batsman has not fully recovered from the injury he had sustained recently and we have decided to pick Haider Ali in the unit.”

The chief selector hinted that vice-captain Shadab Khan could be ruled out for the entire ODI series. “We are not giving any chances to Shadab at the moment. His recovery process will be monitored or else we will consider him for the T20I series.”

Misbah, commenting on the overall team performance in the first ODI, said that the side were in a spot of bother but the bowlers handled the situation well. “Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Wahab Riaz bowled especially well whereas Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf also played their roles in helping us get over the line.”

The former cricketer added that the team’s batting performance came under discussion following the opening game. “We will try to change our approach and play the next fixture with better intentions.”

Pakistan won the opening match by 26 runs on Friday whereas the second fixture of the series will be played in Rawalpindi on Saturday.