Friday, October 16, 2020
Cricket

ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited their team for a limited-overs series in 2021.

The announcement was made by the ECB in a statement on its website.

“After discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), we can confirm the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has received an invitation in respect of a short white-ball tour to Pakistan for England Men during the early part of 2021,” the ECB stated. “We welcome the fact that international cricket is returning to Pakistan and are committed to doing what we can to help this develop further.”

The England’s cricket board further mention that it will review the safety and welfare of its players and staff before taking a final decision.

“As with any proposed tour that takes place at this time, the safety and welfare of our players and staff is paramount. As such, there are a number of factors that need to be taken into consideration, including the proposed protocols in relation to COVID-19 bio-secure bubbles, the proposed levels of security around the team, as well as the feasibility of undertaking this tour against the backdrop of an already busy schedule of international cricket for the England men’s team.”

The Green Caps became the second Test-playing nation after West Indies to tour England following the coronavirus outbreak which halted sporting activities across the world.

The side played a three-match Test series before heading into the three-match T20I series.

England’s coach Chris Silverwood had said that he would have no problem in leading the team to a tour of the Asian country whereas Test captain Joe Root has claimed that he “would love to go and visit Pakistan.”

England have not toured Pakistan since 2005-06. The countries have been playing bilateral series in the United Arab Emirates because of the law and order situation in the country.

