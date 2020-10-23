Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration

Photo Courtesy: imabd28/Twitter

Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique has named limited-overs captain Babar Azam and Australia cricket legend Ricky Ponting as people who inspire him 

Shafique, who played for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup under Babar’s leadership, was picked for the Pakistan team, which is currently playing an ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The 20-year-old, in a virtual media interaction, said he looks to the two batsmen for motivation to improve his game.

“I am inspired by Ricky Ponting,” he said. “I like his pull shot and high-back lifts. I try my best to follow his path.”

He added: “When it comes to the Pakistan team, it is Babar Azam who I look up to the most. I will follow him and learn as much as I can from him.”

The Sialkot-born right-hander scored 358 runs in 10 matches for Central Punjab at an average of 44.05 with a strike rate of 133.08. He also struck a century and two 50s in the 20-over competition as well.

His performance caught the eye of the selection committee after which he was included in the national team.  

Speaking on his inclusion, the emerging batsman said that he was happy when his name was included in the squad for the Zimbabwe series. 

“It is the dream of every cricketer to represent his country. I am focused to give my 100% for the team in the coming fixtures,” he said.

