Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan’s cricketing fraternity honour services of Umar Gul

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan’s cricketing fraternity honour services of Umar Gul

Photo: AFP

Current and former Pakistan cricketers have paid tribute to Umar Gul who bid farewell to all forms of the game on Friday.

The right-arm pacer, who represented Balochistan in this year’s National T20 Cup, announced earlier that he would hang up his boots at the end of the tournament.

Haris Sohail-led team could not get past the league stage after suffering a seven-wicket defeat to Southern Punjab in the final round-robin phase fixture.

The cricketing fraternity of Pakistan remembered the fast-bowler in high words.

The Peshawar-born cricketer donned the Pakistan jersey 237 times and has 427 international wickets to his name.

The 36-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the 2009 World T20 in England as well.

Cricket National T20 Cup Pakistan PCB Umar Gul
 
