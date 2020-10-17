Pakistan’s cricketing fraternity honour services of Umar Gul

Current and former Pakistan cricketers have paid tribute to Umar Gul who bid farewell to all forms of the game on Friday.

The right-arm pacer, who represented Balochistan in this year’s National T20 Cup, announced earlier that he would hang up his boots at the end of the tournament.

Haris Sohail-led team could not get past the league stage after suffering a seven-wicket defeat to Southern Punjab in the final round-robin phase fixture.

The cricketing fraternity of Pakistan remembered the fast-bowler in high words.

One of Pakistan’s bowling greats. I had a great time playing with him, great exponent of reverse swing and always played for Pakistan with pride. A good friend and a wonderful human being. Go well @mdk_gul — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 17, 2020

I wish you all the best for your future endeavours @mdk_gul #Guldozer pic.twitter.com/I5mXpqhCW8 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 17, 2020

A magnificent and real skillful fast bowler who I’ve had the honour to share the cricket field with & lead as a captain. His performances for @TheRealPCB speak volume of how great a servant he has been to the nation. Best wishes to you @mdk_gul & your family for the future. pic.twitter.com/PtTosun04B — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) October 16, 2020

Thank you Gully Bhai for everything you did for Pakistan cricket.. congratulations on a wonderful career… all the best for your future plans. @mdk_gul #ThankyouUmerGul https://t.co/vXAOqrIs8q — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 16, 2020

Congratulations @mdk_gul on a wonderful career! One of the greatest ever for Pakistan, a great ambassador, a great role model and a big brother. Wishing you all the happiness and success in your post career. pic.twitter.com/IUyaz8wE3H — Shan Masood (@shani_official) October 16, 2020

Guli bhai u r a legend — Bilawal bhatti (@007Bilawal) October 16, 2020

Congratulations gulle bhai for a wonderful career u beauty @mdk_gul pic.twitter.com/xr281ghuw3 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) October 16, 2020

Congratulations @mdk_gul bhai for a great career 🏏❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/rAUnr6GGm2 — Amir Yamin (@amiryamin54) October 16, 2020

Congratulations @mdk_gul on such a great cricketing career. You were always a tough competitor and a true match winner in any format of the game.Enjoyed your company as a friend and as a team mate on the https://t.co/FYIZtk5l1Q best wishes to you and your family for future. — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) October 16, 2020

Gully, will miss your pin point yorkers on the #cricket field. Your commitment to the game & your efforts to get better will be a lesson to all. Hope you continue to be connected with the game in different ways, because everyone will gain from your experitse & knowledge @mdk_gul pic.twitter.com/H4Cu9SAlve — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) October 16, 2020

My big brother in cricket! @mdk_gul 🙏🏽

For me you’re one of the top bowlers Pakistan cricket has ever produced.

Someone who achieved so much yet guided me and gave me so much advice. My best wishes to you in retirement legend! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/x0GEBgGulC — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) October 16, 2020

@mdk_gul



This game of cricket we been playing together for 18 years and we had some great memories, Although it’s my last year too but I know it’s hard to believe that our era coming to end.

Wish him a great future ahead pic.twitter.com/YpTM1T8bqU — Imran Farhat (@imranfarhat1982) October 16, 2020

All the best in your future after cricket to the legend that is @mdk_gul who served Pakistan with grace. A legend whom I’ve learnt so much from & truly one of Pakistan’s greats & a gem of a person! — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) October 16, 2020

Many congrats @mdk_gul for a formidable career. It was a pleasure playing with you – wishing you the best brother. — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) October 16, 2020

As a fan of ur bowling would like to hug u again & want to congratulate u on ur charismatic Career @mdk_gul pic.twitter.com/EVnw1pnyz5 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 16, 2020

Congratulations on wonderful career @mdk_gul,you made country proud so many times and it was pleasure sharing pakistan dressing room with you,good luck for future #guldozer — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) October 16, 2020

This tweet is to pay homage to one of the most skilled bowlers who wore green star on his chest. Congrats @mdk_gul on such a brilliant career. Your yorkers and match winning spells for Pakistan will always be remembered. #Respect #legend pic.twitter.com/JE0EEqNYdB — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) October 16, 2020

We have witnessed many matches together victories failures& have always shared a good bond.Gully will miss you. One of the best bowler of 🇵🇰 i feel like crying today very emotional Congratulations @mdk_gul on a successful career. It’s always very hard to say goodbye Good luck bro pic.twitter.com/zCRJ484pIY — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 16, 2020

Umar Gul , a true gentleman and brilliant ambassador of the game. Thank you for all that you have done for Pakistan. Thank you for your commitment, sincerity and grace. #UmarGul — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) October 16, 2020

The Peshawar-born cricketer donned the Pakistan jersey 237 times and has 427 international wickets to his name.

The 36-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the 2009 World T20 in England as well.