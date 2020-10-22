Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan cricketers test negative for coronavirus ahead of Zimbabwe series

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Pakistan cricketers test negative for coronavirus ahead of Zimbabwe series

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that all the players taking part in the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The PCB, in a statement on its website, mentioned that the tests were carried out following their arrival at a hotel in Lahore on Wednesday.

Related: Pakistan announce squad for limited-overs series against Zimbabwe

“All Pakistan men’s national team players and support staff assembled in Lahore were integrated into a bio-secure bubble at a local hotel today after they tested negative for Covid-19,” the PCB stated. “The tests were conducted on Wednesday upon the squad’s arrival at the hotel.”

The Green Caps are scheduled to host Zimbabwe for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Related: Zimbabwe here to win every match against Pakistan, says Chigumbura

The tour kicks off with a three match ODI series in Rawalpindi. The series opener will be played on October 30 whereas the remaining 50-over games will be contested on November 1 and 3.

The sides will then travel to Lahore for the 20-over games where three matches will be played on November 7, 8 and 10 respectively.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket Pakistan zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Zimbabwe, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2020, Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan, Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan 2020,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
Nasir Jamshed faces deportation from England: reports
Nasir Jamshed faces deportation from England: reports
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.