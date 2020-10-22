Pakistan cricketers test negative for coronavirus ahead of Zimbabwe series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that all the players taking part in the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The PCB, in a statement on its website, mentioned that the tests were carried out following their arrival at a hotel in Lahore on Wednesday.

“All Pakistan men’s national team players and support staff assembled in Lahore were integrated into a bio-secure bubble at a local hotel today after they tested negative for Covid-19,” the PCB stated. “The tests were conducted on Wednesday upon the squad’s arrival at the hotel.”

The Green Caps are scheduled to host Zimbabwe for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The tour kicks off with a three match ODI series in Rawalpindi. The series opener will be played on October 30 whereas the remaining 50-over games will be contested on November 1 and 3.

The sides will then travel to Lahore for the 20-over games where three matches will be played on November 7, 8 and 10 respectively.