Pakistan will tour South Africa for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is in April next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a press release on Tuesday, confirmed the limited-overs tour.

“The tour was scheduled to take place in September/October 2020, but was postponed due to the high Covid-19 cases in South Africa,” the statement read.

The Green caps also confirmed their tour of Zimbabwe where they will play two Tests and three T20Is.

The fixtures will be announced at a later date.