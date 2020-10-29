Pakistan announce squad for first Zimbabwe ODI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

The opening game of the three-match series will be played in Rawalpindi on October 30, 2020.

The team will be led by prolific batsman Babar Azam. His deputy Shadab Khan will be the major absentee from the side as he is recovering from an injury.

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Imam ul Haq, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan