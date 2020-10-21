Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Ozil opens up about exclusion from Arsenal’s Premier League squad

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Ozil opens up about exclusion from Arsenal’s Premier League squad

Photo: AFP

Mesut Ozil said on Wednesday that he was deeply ‘disappointed’ to be axed from Arsenal’s Premier League squad amid speculation he has played his last game for the London club.

The 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history on a reported £350,000 a week, but has also been omitted from the Gunners’ Europa League squad.

Ozil has not played a single minute for Mikel Arteta’s side since March 7 earlier this year.

“This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years,” said Ozil in a statement posted on social media. “I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being.”

Former Germany international Ozil went on to question Arsenal’s loyalty having signed his current deal, which  expires next year, in January 2018 — the same time Alexis Sanchez left the Gunners for Manchester United.

“Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated,” said Ozil. “As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far.”

Alongside Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos — also left out of both squads — Ozil will only be able to represent Arsenal Under-23s until 2021 at the earliest.

This month saw Ozil offer to pay the salary of Arsenal’s popular mascot Gunnersaurus after Jerry Quy, who has played the role of the dinosaur since 1993, was let go by the club with stadiums empty during the coronavirus crisis.

FaceBook WhatsApp
arsenal Football Mesut Ozil premier Premier League
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
Nasir Jamshed faces deportation from England: reports
Nasir Jamshed faces deportation from England: reports
Haider stars as Northern defeat Balochistan in National T20 Cup
Haider stars as Northern defeat Balochistan in National T20 Cup
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.