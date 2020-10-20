Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Nuno Santo praises ‘good performance’ after Wolves down Leeds United

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Nuno Santo praises ‘good performance’ after Wolves down Leeds United

Photo: AFP

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ manager Nuno Espirito Santo has hailed his side’s ‘good performance’ in a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the English Premier League fixture on Monday.

Wolves climbed to sixth place in the Premier League table as Raul Jimenez sealed a 1-0 win at Leeds.

The Mexico striker’s third goal of the season made it back-to-back wins for Wolves after they beat Fulham before the international break.

“It was a good performance with some aspects to improve. We were better in the second half, but at the start it was very difficult for us,” Nuno said. “Leeds were so dynamic. We had to adjust and be more clinical in front. The goal was fortunate but we had chances.”

Leeds have now gone two games without a win as they were beaten for the first time in the league since their narrow opening weekend defeat at champions Liverpool.

First-half missed chances

“In the first half, we should have established a difference, in the second half it was more even,” Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said. “We created enough opportunities to establish a lead. I don’t think they were better than us but they neutralised our game better.”

Bielsa’s team dominated the first period, pinning Wolves in their own half, but had nothing to show for their dominance as the visitors’ defence held firm.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford’s early header was ruled out for offside and the hosts had a penalty appeal turned down after Helder Costa went down under Joao Moutinho’s challenge.

Wolves almost snatched the lead against the run of play when Daniel Podence’s close-range shot was saved by Illan Meslier.

Romain Saiss thought he had given Wolves a 54th-minute lead with a superb finish from the edge of the area, but VAR ruled Podence was in an offside position.

Jimenez settled a hard-fought clash in the 70th minute when he cut in from the right flank and darted across the edge of the area before hitting a shot that smacked off Phillips’ head and flashed past the wrong-footed Meslier.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Football Leeds United Premier League Premier League 2020-21 wolves
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.