Nuno Santo praises ‘good performance’ after Wolves down Leeds United

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ manager Nuno Espirito Santo has hailed his side’s ‘good performance’ in a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the English Premier League fixture on Monday.

Wolves climbed to sixth place in the Premier League table as Raul Jimenez sealed a 1-0 win at Leeds.

The Mexico striker’s third goal of the season made it back-to-back wins for Wolves after they beat Fulham before the international break.

“It was a good performance with some aspects to improve. We were better in the second half, but at the start it was very difficult for us,” Nuno said. “Leeds were so dynamic. We had to adjust and be more clinical in front. The goal was fortunate but we had chances.”

Leeds have now gone two games without a win as they were beaten for the first time in the league since their narrow opening weekend defeat at champions Liverpool.

First-half missed chances

“In the first half, we should have established a difference, in the second half it was more even,” Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said. “We created enough opportunities to establish a lead. I don’t think they were better than us but they neutralised our game better.”

Bielsa’s team dominated the first period, pinning Wolves in their own half, but had nothing to show for their dominance as the visitors’ defence held firm.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford’s early header was ruled out for offside and the hosts had a penalty appeal turned down after Helder Costa went down under Joao Moutinho’s challenge.

Wolves almost snatched the lead against the run of play when Daniel Podence’s close-range shot was saved by Illan Meslier.

Romain Saiss thought he had given Wolves a 54th-minute lead with a superb finish from the edge of the area, but VAR ruled Podence was in an offside position.

Jimenez settled a hard-fought clash in the 70th minute when he cut in from the right flank and darted across the edge of the area before hitting a shot that smacked off Phillips’ head and flashed past the wrong-footed Meslier.