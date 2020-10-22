New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds

The upcoming Tests and T20I series between hosts New Zealand and Pakistan will be played in front of crowds as the match tickets went up for sale on Thursday.

All international men’s cricketing activities have taken place in the absence of crowds in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the upcoming series will see crowds watching live action inside stadiums.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed the development by announcing the sale of the the match tickets on its Twitter page.

Earlier, NZC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David White had earlier implied that the presence or absence of crowds will not affect the matches in any way.

“It would be great to have crowds but it’s not a deal-breaker for us. Hopefully we’re at Level 1 and we’re having crowds. But if we’re at Level 2 we can still proceed,” he said.

The Green Caps will play three T20Is and two Test matches against the Blackcaps.

The T20I series begins on December 18 in Auckland whereas Hamilton and Napier will host the remaining games on December 20 and 22 respectively.

The first Test will be played at Mount Maunganui from December 26 whereas the second Test will be contested in Christchurch on January 3.

Kiwis have not played any international fixtures since their limited-overs tour of Australia was halted halfway because of the global health crisis.

West Indies and Pakistan have recently returned from their tours of England.