Nations League: Spain’s Enrique defends De Gea after Ukraine defeat

Spain football team coach Luis Enrique said that it was unjustified to blame goalkeeper David de Gea for the side’s surprise 1-0 defeat against Ukraine in their UEFA Nations League group stage fixture on Tuesday.

Substitute Viktor Tsygankov’s strike gave Ukraine a surprise 1-0 win over goal-shy Spain in their Nations League clash in Kiev on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Dynamo Kiev player had not long been thrown into the fray by coach Andriy Shevchenko when he latched onto Andriy Yarmolenko’s superb through ball and fired past an exposed David de Gea in the 76th minute.

The goal came against the run of play with Spain applying most of the pressure at the Olympic Stadium, where coronavirus restrictions were eased enough to allow a limited number of fans to attend.

It was a shock result after Spain — who had not lost since November 2018 — won 4-0 when the sides met in Madrid just last month, and Ukraine are now only a point behind Luis Enrique’s team in League A, Group 4.

“Blaming De Gea is already wrong, it puts a lot on him,” the 50-year-old was quoted saying by the BBC. “If David is blamed for a game like this, turn it off and let’s go. The responsibility for each goal lies with the whole team. We have made chances to kill them.”

“It was a game of clear control of us, with Adama Traore we have generated chances with his overlap. In the end we went into panic mode. I like the attitude of the players, I like what I see.”

On the other hand, Joachim Loew’s 14-year reign as Germany head coach is under pressure after his side’s run of poor results continued Tuesday as they had to come from two goals down to limp to a 3-3 draw against Switzerland in the Nations League.

Germany have drawn four of their last five games — surrendering the lead on three occasions — to leave them second in their Nations League group behind Spain.

They squeezed past Ukraine 2-1 with a full strength side in Kiev on Saturday and after a 3-3 friendly home draw against Turkey last Wednesday, Loew’s side were once again guilty of poor defending.

“Sure, when you concede three goals, the defence isn’t good,” admitted Toni Kroos, who was at fault for the second Swiss goal, after his 100th appearance for Germany.

The 60-year-old Loew has a German FA contract until the 2022 World Cup.

However, his popularity among German fans has plummeted, from the heights of winning the 2014 World Cup title, since Germany’s debacle at Russia 2018 finals when they failed to get out of their group.

The draw with the Swiss will only enhance the domestic criticism of Loew from key names within German football such as Lothar Matthaeus and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Dinamo Zagreb striker Mario Gavranovic scored goals either side of a deft chip by Remo Freuler as all three Swiss goals came from German mistakes.

Germany fought back behind closed doors with goals by Timo Werner, his Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry.

“We always came back, despite a lot of set backs, so we showed some good morale,” said goal-scorer Havertz, putting a positive spin on a disappointing evening for the Germans.

Loew also focused on the few plus points.

“Of course, we also see the mistakes, which we have to fix,” said Loew. “It was good that we came back. It shows that the team is eager. These mistakes are part of the process.”

On the eve of the game, Loew said he expected “concentration, precision, courage”, but it was the Swiss who showed those character traits to take a 2-0 lead.

The German defence was caught napping with just five minutes gone.

Right back Robin Gosens lost the ball and Freuler headed across the box to Gavranovic who also used his head to guide the ball over German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

A weak clearance by Neuer then invited Gavranovic to claim his second, but the Swiss striker fired just wide.

The Swiss grabbed their second however when Toni Kroos, making his 100th appearance for Germany, surrendered possession.

Haris Seferovic flicked the ball across the box to Freuler, who had the time and space to chip Neuer on 26 minutes to leave Loew fuming on the sidelines.

Germany fought back with two ‘Made in Chelsea’ goals.

Kai Havertz won the ball and unleashed his Blues team-mate Timo Werner, who beat a posse of defenders before delicately placing his shot out of reach of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer to make it 2-1 on 29 minutes.

Having hit the post immediately after half-time, Havertz equalised on 55 minutes when he snapped up a loose ball and fired across Sommer to tuck his shot inside the far post.

However, the Swiss claimed their third goal when Gavranovic slammed home a shot on 57 minutes after the German defence had again been pulled apart.

It meant Germany have conceded six goals in Cologne in the space of seven days. The Germans came back again when Werner turned provider and threaded a pass to Gnabry, who deftly flicked the ball past Sommer with half an hour to go to equalise for the second time.