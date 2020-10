Defending champions Northern have set a 146-run target for Southern Punjab to win the 19th game of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Imad Wasim’s side, after being asked to bat first, managed 145-7 in their 20 overs with Asif Ali top-scoring with 35 off 32 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Mohammad Ilyas and Hussain Talat bagged two wickets each for the Punjab side.