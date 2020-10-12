Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab elect to field first against KP

Photo COurtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood has won the toss and elected to field first in the match 21 of the National T20 Cup against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The match is of utmost important for Masood-led unit who are in need of a win in order to stay alive in the competition.

They are currently placed on the bottom of the table with just two points after six matches.

On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan’s will be looking to strengthen their chances of qualifying in the last-four with a win on Monday as they are currently placed on the third position with eight points after six matches played.

In the previous outing between the teams earlier in the competition, it was KP who emerged victorious with a six-run margin.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

