Southern Punjab have won the toss and elected to field against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the National T20 Cup 2020-21 final in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Shan Masood’s team registered a seven-wicket victory over former champions Northern in the first semi-final on Saturday.

Mohammad Rizwan’s men sealed an eight-wicket win over Sindh in the following game.

In the previous two outings between the sides, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won both games by six and 73 runs respectively.