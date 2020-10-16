Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
National T20 Cup: Sohaib powers Southern Punjab into semis

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
National T20 Cup: Sohaib powers Southern Punjab into semis

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Southern Punjab registered a seven-wicket victory over Balochistan to confirm their place in the semi-final stage of the National T20 Cup 2020-21.

Haris Sohail’s side, after electing to bat first, made 161-6 in their 20 overs.

Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq scored 48 off 37 balls with the help of three boundaries and two sixes whereas Akbar-ur-Rehman chipped in with his 37-run knock which came off 21 deliveries.

Mohammad Imran bagged two wickets for Shan Masood’s team.

Southern Punjab had to complete the run chase in 12.3 overs to reach the semi-finals.

Sohaib Maqsood played a blistering 81-run knock as Southern Punjab completed the run chase in just 10.3 overs.

The right-handed batsman struck 13 boundaries and four sixes in his match-winning innings for the team.

