National T20 Cup: Sohaib, Khushdil help South Punjab thrash Sindh

Half-centuries from middle-order batsmen Sohaib Maqsood and Khushdil Shah helped Southern Punjab thrash Sindh by 70 runs in the 28th match of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

After being put into bat first, Shan Masood-led unit posted a mammoth total of 191 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Stars of the show were Sohaib and Khushdil who ended up scoring 67 and 53 off 41 and 32 balls respectively.

For the bowling team, left-arm spinner Danish Aziz was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of three for 32 in his quota of four overs.

In reply, Sindh never found a strong footing as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for just 121 in 16.4 overs.

Opener Khurram Manzoor finished the innings with the top score of 49 off 35 balls with the help of seven fours.

For Southern Punjab, Mohammad Ilyas and Zahid Mahmood were the pick of the bowlers as both claimed three wickets each.