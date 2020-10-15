Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

National T20 Cup: Sohaib, Khushdil help South Punjab thrash Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
National T20 Cup: Sohaib, Khushdil help South Punjab thrash Sindh

Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

Half-centuries from middle-order batsmen Sohaib Maqsood and Khushdil Shah helped Southern Punjab thrash Sindh by 70 runs in the 28th match of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

After being put into bat first, Shan Masood-led unit posted a mammoth total of 191 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Stars of the show were Sohaib and Khushdil who ended up scoring 67 and 53 off 41 and 32 balls respectively.

For the bowling team, left-arm spinner Danish Aziz was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of three for 32 in his quota of four overs.

In reply, Sindh never found a strong footing as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for just 121 in 16.4 overs.

Opener Khurram Manzoor finished the innings with the top score of 49 off 35 balls with the help of seven fours.

For Southern Punjab, Mohammad Ilyas and Zahid Mahmood were the pick of the bowlers as both claimed three wickets each.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Khushdil Shah National T20 Cup Pakistan Sindh Sohaib Maqsood Southern Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
Zimbabwe announce 20-member squad for Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe announce 20-member squad for Pakistan tour
National T20 Cup: Danish's heroics help Sindh triumph over KP
National T20 Cup: Danish’s heroics help Sindh triumph over KP
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.