Southern Punjab have won the toss and elected to field against Sindh in the 6th game of the National T20 Cup on Friday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side are heading into the match on the back of an eight-wicket defeat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Shan Masood’s men lost the previous game of the tournament to Balochistan by 16 runs.

Central Punjab registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over defending champions Northern in the first match of the day.