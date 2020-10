Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have set a 139-run target for Sindh to win the 23rd match of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi.

Mohammad Rizwan’s side, being sent to bat first, scored 138-9 in their 20 overs.

Usman Shinwari made 36 off 15 deliveries with the help of three boundaries and two sixes.

Musadiq Ahmed chipped in with his 25-run knock which last 14 deliveries and included two fours and two maximums.

Sohail Khan, Hassan Khan and Mohammad Hasnain bagged two wickets each for Sindh.