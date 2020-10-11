National T20 Cup: Sindh elect to field against Balochistan

Sindh have won the toss and elected to field against Balochistan in the 20th game of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side are heading into the fixture on the back of a three-wicket win over Central Punjab on Saturday.

Balochistan also won the previous game of the competition as they triumphed over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six wickets.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Northern became the first side to qualify for this year’s semi-finals with a five-run win over Southern Punjab.