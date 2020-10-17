National T20 Cup: Northern elect to bat in first semi-final

Northern captain Imad Wasim has won the toss and elected to bat first in the first semi-final of the National T20 Cup against Southern Punjab in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The defending champions finished the league stage on the top of the table with 16 points after 10 matches.

On the other hand, Shan Masood-led unit booked their spot in the last-four in a dramatic manner after chasing down 162-run target in just 10.4 overs against Balochistan on Friday.

In previous both outings earlier in the competition, it was Northern who came out on top by 27 and five runs margin.

Northern playing XI: Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim (captain), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Muhammad Musa, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

Southern Punjab playing XI: Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Saif Badar, Mohammad Imran, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Zahid Mahmood