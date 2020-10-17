National T20 Cup: KP require 143 runs to reach final

Sindh have set a 142-run target for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to win the second semi-final of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side, being sent to bat first, were dismissed for 142 in 19.5 overs.

Opening Khurram Manzoor was the standout performer with the bat as he made 74 with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes.

Danish Aziz chipped in with 39-run knock which included three sixes.

The pace duo of Imran Khan Sr. and Usman Shinwari took two wickets for Mohammad Rizwan’s team.