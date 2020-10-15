National T20 Cup: Player reports match-fixing offer to PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that a player has reported a match-fixing offer made to him by a suspected bookmaker during the ongoing National T20 Cup.

The cricket’s governing body, in a press release on Thursday, mentioned that its Anti-Corruption Unit has raised the matter with the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) after conducting its own investigation.

PCB Director of Anti-Corruption and Security Lt. Col (retd) Asif Mahmood thanked the player for approaching the cricket board on the issue.

“I have spoken with the player to compliment and thank him for following the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and reporting the approach to the anti-corruption officer,” he was quoted saying in the press release. “This is a testament of our regular anti-corruption education sessions as well as the player’s clear understanding of the Code and his obligations under such a situation.”

He claimed that the cricket board unearthed “some sensitive information, which has been forwarded to the FIA, which has the required expertise, resources, capabilities and powers to investigate such matters.”

Mahmood went on to say that that the decision taken by the player reflects the level of trust and confidence they have with the anti-corruption department of the cricket board.