Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

National T20 Cup: PCB allows players to stay with families

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
National T20 Cup: PCB allows players to stay with families

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the players will be living with their families at the team hotel during the Rawalpindi-leg of the ongoing National T20 Cup tournament.

The second phase of the tournament will get underway in the joint-city from October 9.

The cricket board, in its press release, has stated that the players have made the request to accommodate their families in the bio-secure bubble which was granted.

“Staying in a bio-secure bubble for a long duration is not easy and can potentially have its own effects which, in turn, can reflect on the players’ performances,” Director of High-Performance Nadeem Khan was quoted saying in the release. “In this case, the players’ request was legitimate and the PCB, being a player-friendly organisation, accepted their request on the condition that their families will strictly maintain and follow Covid-19 protocols for the health and safety of all competitors.”

The cricket’s governing body mentioned that the players, player support personnel, match officials and their family members who reached their hotel in Rawalpindi were tested for the pathogen.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 Cricket National T20 Cup Pakistan PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
PCB presents new fresh financial draft to PSL teams
PCB presents new fresh financial draft to PSL teams
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Sindh humble Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh humble Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Southern Punjab
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Southern Punjab
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
National T20 Cup: Northern down Sindh by 13 runs
National T20 Cup: Northern down Sindh by 13 runs
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.