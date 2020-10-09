National T20 Cup: PCB allows players to stay with families

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the players will be living with their families at the team hotel during the Rawalpindi-leg of the ongoing National T20 Cup tournament.

The second phase of the tournament will get underway in the joint-city from October 9.

The cricket board, in its press release, has stated that the players have made the request to accommodate their families in the bio-secure bubble which was granted.

“Staying in a bio-secure bubble for a long duration is not easy and can potentially have its own effects which, in turn, can reflect on the players’ performances,” Director of High-Performance Nadeem Khan was quoted saying in the release. “In this case, the players’ request was legitimate and the PCB, being a player-friendly organisation, accepted their request on the condition that their families will strictly maintain and follow Covid-19 protocols for the health and safety of all competitors.”

The cricket’s governing body mentioned that the players, player support personnel, match officials and their family members who reached their hotel in Rawalpindi were tested for the pathogen.