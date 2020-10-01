Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
HOME > Cricket

National T20 Cup: Northern elect to bat against Southern Punjab

National T20 Cup: Northern elect to bat against Southern Punjab

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Northern won the toss and elected to bat first against Southern Punjab in the fourth game of the National T20 Cup in Multan.

The defending champions are heading into the match on the back of a comfortable 79-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the opening game of the tournament.

Southern Punjab suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Central Punjab in their fixture on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan registered a nervy two-run win over Sindh at the same venue.

Northern XI: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Shadab Khan (captain), Haris Rauf and Rohail Nazir

Southern Punjab XI: Shan Masood, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Bilawal Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Irfan, Umar Siddiq, Umer Khan and Zahid Mahmood.

Cricket National T20 Cup northern Pakistan Southern Punjab
 

 
