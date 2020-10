Defending champions Northern have won the toss and chose to field against Sindh in the 25th match of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Imad Wasim’s side had triumphed over Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team in the previous outing between the two teams.

The two teams won their previous game in the tournament.

Sindh registered thrilling two-wicket win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas Northern had triumphed over Southern Punjab by five wickets.