Central Punjab have won the toss and elected to field against Northern in the seventh game of the National T20 Cup in Multan.

In the previous meeting between the two sides, Saad Nasim’s had registered a four-wicket win over Shadab Khan’s team.

Northern are heading into the match on the back of the 27-run win over Southern Punjab.

Central Punjab lost their previous match of the tournament to Sindh by seven wickets.