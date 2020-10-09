Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern

Posted: Oct 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ PCB

Star batsman Babar Azam made a stunning appearance in the National T20 Cup as he led Central Punjab to a thumping eight-wicket win over Northern in the match 15 in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Earlier, Northern set a 166-run target for Central Punjab after captain Imad Wasim won the toss and elected to bat first.

Right-hander Asif Ali scored scored 67 off 40 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and five sixes to help the team in posting 165-9 in their 20 overs.

He put on an 87-run partnership with all-rounder Shadab Khan (39 off 25).

Pacer Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the bowlers for Babar Azam’s unit as he returned with figures of 4-18 in his four overs.

