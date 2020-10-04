Sunday, October 4, 2020  | 15 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

National T20 Cup: Northern down Sindh by 13 runs

Posted: Oct 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
National T20 Cup: Northern down Sindh by 13 runs

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ PCB

Northern defeated Sindh by 13 runs in the match 10 of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Sunday.

After being put on to bat first, the defending champions put on a more than competitive total of 204 for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Star of the show for the winning team was opener Zeeshan Malik who top-scored with 84 runs off 52 balls with the help of nine fours and one six.

For the bowling team, pacers Sohail Khan and Mohammad Hasnain claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Sindh were restricted to the total of 191 for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Khurram Manzoor finished the innings with the top score of 64 off 52 balls with the help of nine fours and one six.

For the winning team, captain Shadab Khan finished the innings as the most successful bowler with two wickets.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan registered their second victory in the competition as they defeated Southern Punjab by 16 runs.

Cricket National T20 Cup northern Pakistan PCB Sindh
 
