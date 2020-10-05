Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

National T20 Cup: Sindh set Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 184-run target

Posted: Oct 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
National T20 Cup: Sindh set Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 184-run target

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

A brilliant half-century from opening batsman Sharjeel Khan helped Sindh set a 184-run target for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to win the 11th match of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Monday.

KP are coming in the match on the back of an important six-run win against Southern Punjab in their previous outing.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit will be eyeing to bounce back after suffering a 13-run defeat in their previous match against Northern.

Both teams have faced each other twice in the competition last year. In the first match, Sindh registered an eight-run win whereas in the second encounter, it was KP who came out on top with a five-wicket margin.

Cricket khyber pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Rizwan National T20 Cup Sindh
 
