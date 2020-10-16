National T20 Cup: Northern elect to bat first against KP

Northern captain Imad Wasim has won the toss and opted to bat first against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the match 29 of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Wasim-led unit are coming in the match on the back of a 39-run win against Balochistan in their previous game.

On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan’s team are coming in the match after suffering a narrow three-run defeat against Central Punjab.

The game is of lesser significance as both teams have already qualified for the last-four stage of the competition.

In the previous meeting earlier in the campaign, it was the defending champions who thrashed KP by 79 runs, courtesy sublime batting performance from young Haider Ali.