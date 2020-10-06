National T20 Cup: KP elect to bat against Central Punjab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 13th game of the National T20 Cup against Central Punjab in Multan on Tuesday.

Mohammad Rizwan-led unit are heading into the match on the back of an impressive eight-wicket victory over Sindh.

On the other hand, Central Punjab scored a hat-trick of defeats and will be looking to register a much-needed win.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, it was KP who registered a comfortable seven-wicket win in Faisalabad during the same competition in 2019.

In the second match of the day, defending champion go head-to-head against Balochistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.