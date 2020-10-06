Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

National T20 Cup: KP elect to bat against Central Punjab

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
National T20 Cup: KP elect to bat against Central Punjab

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 13th game of the National T20 Cup against Central Punjab in Multan on Tuesday.

Mohammad Rizwan-led unit are heading into the match on the back of an impressive eight-wicket victory over Sindh.

On the other hand, Central Punjab scored a hat-trick of defeats and will be looking to register a much-needed win.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, it was KP who registered a comfortable seven-wicket win in Faisalabad during the same competition in 2019.

In the second match of the day, defending champion go head-to-head against Balochistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

FaceBook WhatsApp
National T20 Cup
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
National T20 Cup,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup
Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Northern triumph over Southern Punjab in National T20 Cup
Northern triumph over Southern Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh humble Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh humble Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.