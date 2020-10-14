National T20 Cup: KP elect to field against Central Punjab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have won the toss and elected to field against Central Punjab in the 26th game of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Mohammad Rizwan’s side will be looking to complete the double over Babar Azam’s team. They won the previous outing by 29 runs in Multan.

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa both won their previous game of the tournament.

The Punjab side registered a comfortable nine-wicket win over Balochistan whereas KP triumphed over Southern Punjab by 73 runs.