Southern Punjab set 206-run target for Central Punjab

Southern Punjab have set a 206-run target for Central Punjab in match 24 of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Shan Masood’s side, being sent to bat first, made 205-3 on the back of half-centuries by the team captain and Hussain Talat.

The left-handed batsman top-scored with an unbeaten 59-run knock which came off 36 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes. The captain made 50 off 38 balls with seven fours to his name.

Khushdil Shah chipped in with his 47-run knock which lasted 23 deliveries and included four boundaries and three maximums.

Zafar Gohar took two wickets for Central Punjab.