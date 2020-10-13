Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Southern Punjab set 206-run target for Central Punjab

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Southern Punjab set 206-run target for Central Punjab

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Southern Punjab have set a 206-run target for Central Punjab in match 24 of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Shan Masood’s side, being sent to bat first, made 205-3 on the back of half-centuries by the team captain and Hussain Talat.

The left-handed batsman top-scored with an unbeaten 59-run knock which came off 36 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes. The captain made 50 off 38 balls with seven fours to his name.

Khushdil Shah chipped in with his 47-run knock which lasted 23 deliveries and included four boundaries and three maximums.

Zafar Gohar took two wickets for Central Punjab.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Central Punjab Cricket National T20 Cup Pakistan Southern Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Southern Punjab, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, National T20 Cup, National T20 Cup 2020-21, CPvSP, SPvCP, National T20 Cup First XI, National T20 Cup 2020-21 First XI,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Sindh triumph over Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh triumph over Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.