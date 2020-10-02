National T20 Cup: Central Punjab elect to bat against Sindh

Central Punjab have won the toss and elected to bat against Sindh in the sixth game of the National T20 Cup in Multan.

Central Punjab got their campaign up and running with a seven-wicket win.

Sindh, on the other hand, suffered a narrow two-run loss to Balochistan in the competition.

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over Balochistan.

Central Punjab XI: Saad Nasim (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Ehsan Adil, Irfan Khan, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah and Usman Qadir.

Sindh XI: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.