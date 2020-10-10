National T20 Cup: Central Punjab set 171-run target for Sindh

Babar Azam led from the front with his half-century as Central Punjab set a 171-run target for Sindh to win the 18th game of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The Punjab side, being sent to bat first, scored 170-6 as the right-handed batsman scored his second successive half-century in the tournament.

Pakistan’s T20I captain top-scored with 86 with the help of nine boundaries and three sixes in his innings which lasted 53 deliveries.

Pacer Sohail Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side as he returned with figures of 3-24 in his four overs.

