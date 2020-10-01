National T20 Cup: Balochistan set 181-run target for Sindh

Bismillah Khan scored a responsible half-century as Balochistan set Sindh 181-run target in the third match of the National T20 Cup in Multan.

Earlier, Balochistan captain Haris Sohail has won the toss and decided to bat first.

Both teams have faced off twice in the previous year’s competition where Balochistan came out on top on both occasions.

On the opening day of the tournament, defending champions Northern registered a thumping 79-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas Central Punjab emerged victorious in the second match against Southern Punjab by seven wickets.