National T20 Cup: Balochistan set 157-run target for Northern

Haris Sohail led from the front as Balochistan set a 157-run target for defending champions Northern to win the 14th game of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Tuesday.

The side, electing to bat first, finished at the score of 156-6 thanks to a half-century by the left-handed batsman.

The 31-year-old played a captain’s knock of 51 off 41 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

All-rounder Akbar-ur-Rehman chipped in with his 38-run knock which came off 32 ball and included two fours and two maximums.

Veteran fast-bowlers Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Amir took two wickets each in the match.